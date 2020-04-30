Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Watanabe Floral Delivers for Mom

State of Hawaii Approves Delivery

After a long process and conversations with the state, florists will now be able to do contactless deliveries for Mom. One of the persons responsible for helping all florists achieve this during the COVID-19 pandemic is General Manager and Sales and Marketing Director of Watanabe Floral, Monty Pereira.

He wanted smiles on Moms faces for Mothers Day and now florists across the state will be able to deliver, literally.

Pereira says flowers have a general affect on moods and happiness and he is glad that from May 4th for a ten day window there will be a special exemption for florists.


Order now

Contactless delivery means you can place an order at watanabefloral.com or by phone at 808-832-9360 thru May 10th.

