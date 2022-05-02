Honolulu (KHON2) – Local floral business, Watanabe Floral is honoring mothers all week long in honor of Mother’s Day.

Similar to Valentine’s Day, Watanabe Floral will be preparing for Mother’s Day, one of their biggest celebrations of the year.

“For a single day, it is not quite as large as Valentine’s Day as as usual, we are not open on Sunday, so we won’t be open on Mother’s Day. But, for the week, it is close to Valentine’s Day. This is a big holiday for grave visits,” says Monty Pereira, General Manager and Sales & Marketing Director of Watanabe Floral.

On Monday and Tuesday of May 2nd and 3rd, Watanabe Floral will be offering free delivery as a way to keep flower arrangements fresh and taken care of.

Pereira says, “We will be doing close to 2,500 deliveries for the week. We always promote Mother’s Day Week. This is our way of letting our mothers’ enjoy her flowers all week long.”

In addition to celebrating Mothers, Watanabe Floral will be honoring some of Hawaii’s keiki, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

“Throughout the month of May, we’ll be raising money for Make-A-Wish Hawaii on Saturday, May 7th, as sales from that day will go to supporting Make-A-Wish Hawaii and their efforts to help our community,” says Pereira.

To learn about the different offerings happening in the month of May for Watanabe Floral, guests can log onto the official website of Watanabe Floral.

Watanabe Floral:

Website: www.watanabefloral.com

Social Media Handles: @WatanabeFloral