Living808 was honored to have three distinguished guests from First Hawaiian Bank on the show. Travis Kikuchi, Vice President and Trust Retirement Benefits Manager at First Hawaiian Bank, and Board Member of the Alzheimer’s Association; Cameron Nekota, Executive Vice President of First Hawaiian Bank and President of the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation; and Chris Buto, Commercial Banking Officer at First Hawaiian Bank and Walk Team Captain for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oahu.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, happening on Saturday, November 4th at Magic Island, is poised to be another memorable event. The walk serves as a fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s community work in Hawaii, recent advancements in research, and raising awareness about dementia.

Travis Kikuchi, a dedicated board member and walk co-chair, explained his personal connection to Alzheimer’s as a caregiver for his grandmother. He shared the profound impact of caregiving on his family and professional life. Chris Buto, the walk team captain, also has a personal link to the cause through his grandmother and described the challenges his family faced as caregivers. Both gentlemen recounted their experiences at last year’s walk and the inspiration behind their involvement.

Cameron Nekota emphasized First Hawaiian Bank’s commitment to the community and its employees impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia. FHB’s dedication to improving lives and building healthier communities has been evident through their sponsorship and support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s vital work includes counseling, support groups, community education programs, research, and emergency respite financial assistance to families affected by events like the Maui fires.

The group also went into the symbolic flowers used during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, representing various aspects of the cause. Blue honors those living with Alzheimer’s, purple pays tribute to loved ones lost to the disease, yellow represents caregivers, and orange represents supporters. The white flower symbolizes the hope for a future without Alzheimer’s.

Everyone is invited to register online at alz.org/oahuwalk for the upcoming walk, scheduled for November 4th at Magic Island. It’s a family-friendly event with activities for all ages and live entertainment, supporting a vital cause.