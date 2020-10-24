Walk to End Alzheimer’s Goes Virtual

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held on Saturday, November 7th on Oahu. Due to the current pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is taking the walk everywhere with a virtual event.

Registered walkers can walk safely alone or with family members around their home, on street sidewalks, tracks, beaches or trails all while staying safe.

Go online today and register at Alz.Org/Walk. It is free to register, but the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging folks to please support the cause by giving what you can, and are asking your friends and family to do the same.

Alzheimer’s is relentless, but so are we, and together we can end this disease.

For more information visit Alz.Org/Walk