Waimalu Plaza’s City Mill Location Offers Furniture For Indoors and Outdoors

Honolulu (KHON2) – City Mill in Waimalu Plaza offers indoor and outdoor furniture for those looking improve their homes.

Out of 8 locations, City Mill in Waimalu Plaza provides a selection of outdoor and indoor furniture, in addition to home improvement supplies.

“We like to think of ourselves as a home improvement store with products that make your house a home. So not just a hardware store. We definitely have products to repair & maintain your home but we also carry products that improve your home. Our furniture selection is part of that vision,” says Shannan Okinishi, Marketing Manager of City Mill.

Well-known for home improvement supplies, City Mill also carries a selection of furniture, and offering Okinishi feels can help with those improving their homes.

Okinishi says, “We would never call ourselves a furniture store but we feel like there is a market for affordable and ready to assemble pieces. We carry basic collections of pieces ranging from bedroom sets to living room sets. We also have a selection of office furniture, shoji screens, cabinets and stools.”

In addition to their indoor furniture, City Mill carries a range of outdoor furniture, adding additional options to their gardening department.

“Garden is one of our core departments and we feel like there has been a really big movement to enjoy our homes’ outdoor spaces. Particularly during COVID where we saw many people upgrading their outdoor spaces and picking up gardening as a hobby. While we’ve had outdoor furniture on and off for years, we have a more consistent offering now,” says Okinishi.

Those looking to explore other retailers at Waimalu Plaza, can find more information via

its official website.

WAIMALU PLAZA WEBSITE:

www.waimaluplaza.com

CITY MILL WEBSITE:

www.citymill.com