Waimalu Plaza Offers Locally Made Jewelry For Christmas Gifts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pacific Diamond Wedding Ring is available to shoppers in Central Oahu at Waimalu Plaza.

In addition to their Kapiolani location, Pacific Diamond Wedding Ring at Waimalu Plaza provides an array of jewelry for both men and women.

“We have jewelry for everyone from rings, necklaces, bracelets and more. We shop from around the country to bring some of the best diamonds to the people of Hawaii,” says Ted Gonzales, Owner of Pacific Diamond Wedding Ring.

For the first time, Pacific Diamond Wedding Ring is holding a “Yellow Tag Sale,” an exciting offer Gonzales is happy to provide his clients.

Gonzales says, “Taking advantage of this offer couldn’t have come at a better time. The holidays are here and we want to able to provide beautiful and meaningful gifts to our customers.”

Those looking to explore other retailers at Waimalu Plaza, can find more information via its official website.

WAIMALU PLAZA WEBSITE:

www.waimaluplaza.com

PACIFIC DIAMOND WEDDING RING:

www.pacificdiamond808.com

Waimalu Plaza:

98-12777 Kaahumanu Street #114

Aiea, Hawaii 96701