Honolulu (KHON2) – Waimalu Plaza brings the deliciousness to Hawaii residents with a range of dining options.

Waimalu Plaza is offering a blend of familiar and friendly stores, with a goal to provide easy and quick one-stop shopping and dining Hawaii families.

“We love the community that surrounds Waimalu Plaza. We have gotten familiar with our regular customers, and for that the community has become like family to us,” says Mang Sisounthone, Owner of Thai Village at Waimalu Plaza.

Thai Village at Waimalu Plaza is one of nine restaurants available to customers. For those looking to experience Vietnamese food rather than Thai, shoppers can dine in at Pho 97.

“We chose Waimalu Plaza because it had a lot of parking spaces and was in close proximity to other shops and restaurants. The Waimalu community has been vocal about our dishes, and that means a lot to us because a lot of the recipes were passed down from my mother,” says Thien-Phu Doan Do, Owner of Pho 97.

Shoppers looking for an elevated dining experience are able to dine-in at Paesano, an Italian restaurant located at the corner of Waimalu Plaza.

“My family has had a great relationship with the leadership team at Waimalu Plaza, so when I went with them to take a look at that location, I fell in love. We have been 14v years since,” says Billy Rattanasamay, Owner of Paesano Italiano Restaurant.

Waimalu Plaza is open daily with select store and restaurant hours.

Waimalu Plaza:

Address: 98-1277 Kaahumanu St. Aiea, Hawaii 96701

Phone: (808) 832-6999