Honolulu (KHON2) – Get ready for a spook-tacular time as Waikiki’s largest keiki costume contest makes a grand return! On Sunday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Royal Hawaiian Center is inviting keiki from infants to 10 years old and their families to participate in a thrilling costume contest with exciting prizes up for grabs. This event promises a ghoulishly good time for all. Kelly went down to the center to talk with Sam Shenkus, VP and Director of Marketing at Royal Hawaiian Center.

This year’s contest will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. To secure a spot in the showdown, pre-registration is open now and highly recommended on the Royal Hawaiian Center’s official website at royalhawaiiancenter.com.

Participants will compete in four categories, which include: Ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-10 and ohana costumes.

For those who crave more Halloween fun, the Royal Hawaiian Center has treats in store. Trick-or-treating will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., while supplies last. Families can meander throughout the center and collect candies and goodies from participating merchants. Just be on the lookout for festive balloons at the storefronts.

If that’s not enough, shoppers are in for an extra treat. Until October 31, patrons who spend $100 at Royal Hawaiian Center merchants will receive a limited-edition Halloween drawstring bag designed by local artist Suzanne Jennerich. Make sure your receipts are dated between October 14 and 31, and you can redeem your bag at Helumoa Hale Guest Services on the first level while supplies last.

Parking for the Halloween events is available at the Royal Hawaiian Center. There’s a special treat for Kama’aina and Military personnel – when you purchase $10 or more from any of the Center’s merchants, you’ll receive three free hours of validated parking. Simply present your valid ID at Helumoa Hale to take advantage of this offer.

For those eager to join in the Halloween festivities or seeking more information about the exciting events taking place this month, look no further. Visit the Royal Hawaiian Center’s website at royalhawaiiancenter.com and stay connected with them on social media for all the latest updates.