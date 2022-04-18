The Waikiki Spam Jam is rated as one of the top annual food festivals in Hawaii and it gets underway this week. This year’s event will look a little different than in years past. Instead of a block party with food vendors, 28 restaurants will be serving special dishes over 9 days using spam as the feature ingredient to the dish. Our first look is with the Skybox Taphouse at the International Marketplace. They’ll be serving a delicious spam topped pizza. Skybox Taphouse’s mission is to become thee destination in Waikiki. With a great view overlooking Waikiki, screens in every corner for game day viewing and a full bar and menu that might just be the right recipe for being the go-to place for fun and food.

The Waikiki Spam Jam starts on April 22nd and run thru May 1st.

For more information visit spamjamhawaii.com