Appetito Waikiki is joining 28 other restaurants for this years Waikiki Spam Jam Festival. Each restaurant will be serving special dishes that include spam in some form as part or all of the recipe. At Appetito today thru May1st, they will be serving a spam topped pizza and according to Chef Kazu Kato, they are hooking us up for Happy Hour.

“Yes. Daily from 3pm-6pm. We offer 30% OFF pizzas for Kama’aina during happy hour. Neapolitan pizza is the original form of pizza from its birthplace Naples, Italy. It’s unique flavor comes from cooking at a high temp of 900*F in our Kiawe wood smoked oven. And this will be topped with spam chunks. ‘

For more information visit, appetitowaikiki.com or on social media @appetitowaikiki

And for a full list of restaurants participating in this years festival, visit spamjamhawaii.com