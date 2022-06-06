Honolulu (KHON2) – The Waikiki Aquarium is kicking off World Ocean Day, Wednesday June 8th and continuing its celebration month long.

“We will have ocean inspired crafts, special presentations about Hawaiians and the Sea, as well as Meet the Biologist encounters for guests,” says Chessa Caparros, Waikiki Aquarium Volunteer Coordinator.

Those unable to participate in the events on June 8th, will have opportunities throughout the month of June with other activities and involvement.

Capross says, “We’re hosting a beach clean up at Sherwood Beach Park on Saturday, June 11. We’ll provide cleanup supplies and encourage volunteers to bring reef safe sunscreen and water. Also, we recently introduced two new white tip sharks, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella, as well as a new Hawaiians and the Sea exhibit, here at the aquarium.”

Those looking to register for upcoming activities, as well as get involved in volunteer events can do so via the Waikiki Aquariums official website.

Waikiki Aquarium:

Address: 2777 Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96815

Website: www.waikikiaquarium.org

Social Media Handles: @waikikiaquarium