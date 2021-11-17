Waikalua Loko I’a Works Community to Restore Shore Fisheries

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Waikalua Loko Fishpond Preservation Society is getting help from the community to restore and preserve ancient Hawaiian fishponds on the windward side of Oahu.

With a goal to keep ancient Hawaiian practices alive, the Waikalua Loko Fishpond Preservation Society is involving Hawaii residents to restore, preserve and educate local community members about its traditional Hawaiian fishponds.

“The restoration process involved bringing the community together to remove invasive species, Kuapa repair, water quality studies and removal of tons and tons of debris. I was born and raised in Kāne’ohe. I volunteered to take on the restoration through the formation of the Waikalua Loko Fishpond Preservation Society, a non profit organization and solicited community members to assist. Everything in my life journey at that point prepared me for this kuleana which has and will continue for life,” says Herb Lee Jr., President & CEO, Pacific American Foundation.

At 400 years old, the Waikalua Loko I’a is one of the well-working ponds on the island of Oahu, Lee says only 10 percent of ponds built in the early years remain, which is why he feels is so important to keep ancient practices alive.

Lee says, “Hawaii near shore fisheries are all but gone. 65 percent of our fish are imported. I believe, by bringing back these ancient fishponds hold the key to helping us become more productive in growing our own food again. Working together through education, relationships and political leadership are key.”

Those wanting to learn more about community involvement with Hawaiian fishponds can do so online.

WEBSITE:

www.thepaf.org