WAIEA Water is a cutting-edge Atmospheric Water Generation supplier that believes hydration is the key to our health. They also believe water consumption habits are detrimental to a healthy planet. Their mission is to generate the cleanest, purest and most nutrient-rich water using technology that can pull our planet out of a water crisis. We learned all about the company and their new products with Charles Pham, EVP of Logistics & SCM, and Joshua Walter, CTO of Waiea Water.

https://www.waieawater.com/