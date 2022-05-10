Honolulu (KHON2) – After a decade of catering to Hawaii, Wai Koko Coconut Water is thanking the people of Hawaii for their support through community involvement.

“We would like to say mahalo to our community for 10 years of incredible support across the Islands. As a proud to be a locally-owned-and-operated business, Wai Koko got its start on Kauai in 2012 and quickly spread across the state as people discovered its pure flavor and natural benefits,” says Miranda Clements, CEO of Wai Koko Coconut Water.

Wai Koko Coconut Water has partnered with local athlete and actor, Kaui Kauhi to help Hawaii’s youth.

“Every year, we have a sponsored program called Mālama Da Keiki. Around Thanksgiving we give out bicycles and toys to children in our community. We will continue it this year. Currently we are supporting our Waimanalo 41 Boxing team. These kids have different backgrounds but are all heart. We are looking to expand our community outreach,” says Kaui Kauhi, Partner of Wai Koko Coconut Water.

Those looking to learn about Wai Koko Coconut Water and its involvement in Hawaii’s communities, can learn via their official website.

Wai Koko Coconut Water:

www.drinkwaikoko.com