VR Junkies Boxing Challenge

Virtual Reality gaming is different than just looking at a television and watching the game. Because of the headset you are IN the game. You get to experience the space you are in from flying above a city to fighting a zombie it is an immersive experience.

You get to be a part of your favorite games. Some are one player while others are multiple player games. And it isn’t just for the person in the headset but what is really fun is watching on the television screens what they see and seeing their friend or loved one reacting to what they see is so much fun!

VR Junkies has a game for every age at every experience level. In seconds, you can be transported somewhere else. For example a non-gamer can test out the ‘VR’ world by trying our popular games like Richie’s Plank.

Another popular beginner game is the Haunted House – A fun challenge to do with friends to see how long you can go without screaming!

VR Junkies is located at Ala Moana Center and is available for parties. Don’t forget to mention you saw the segment on Living808 for a special discount offer.

Visit VR Junkies online at https://vrjunkies.com/hawaii/