Attention all mullet enthusiasts and people of Hawaiʻi.

Ezekiel Arita and his hairstyle “Mr. Aloha Mullet” need your votes to crown him for the next Mullet Champion. Ezekiel Arita from Kaneohe has been growing his mullet since he was born. With a blend of short hair in the front and long hair in the back “Mr. Aloha Mullet” has become apart of Ezekiel’s identity. “Mr. Aloha Mullet” is currently in second place but needs your help to bring him to the top spot.

Ezekiel Arita and his “Mr. Aloha Mullet”.

Visit Mullet Champ | Ezekiel Arita to cast your vote for this local boy.