Honolulu (KHON2) – Voro Motors now offers electric scooters to Hawaii residents.

Now in Hawaii, Voro Motors carries new and certified refurbished electric scooters. Voro Motors includes sets of new standards on electric scooters by introducing the car grade tubeless tires.

“Our mission is to to empower personal commutes – last mile and as a primary alternative mode of transport. We have convinced a large number of people that they can completely ditch their cars with the EMOVE Cruiser,” says Melvin Lian, Logistics and Warehouse Ops for Voro Motors.

Those looking to learn more about the electric scooters at Voro Motors, can do so via its official website.

Voro Motors:

www.voromotors.com Address: 1030 Opule St Unit #3, Kapolei, HI