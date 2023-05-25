It takes a great deal of manpower to put on an event like the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony, and this year will be the first for Military Veteran Steven Smith-Coleman.

“I’m an active-duty soldier that just moved to Hawai‘i. I had recently lost my parents and I wanted release a sky lantern for them, little did I know that this is illegal in Hawai‘i. While doing my research, I found Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i and decided to sign up and become a volunteer.”

And they are still looking for volunteers to help with this Monday’s event.

“Yes, we are still looking for volunteers on the day of the event. We need help in collecting lanterns after the ceremony, as well as help in carefully refurbishing each lantern for years to come.”

For more information, visit lanternfloatinghawaii.com