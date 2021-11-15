Vitality Kauai Offers Aesthetic Medicine at The Shops at Kukui’ula

Honolulu (KHON2) – Vitality Kauai provides a wide-range of aesthetic procedures to satisfy all cosmetic needs.

Located on the South Shore of Kauai, The Shops at Kukui’ula offers a variety of locally owned and operated businesses such as food, retail and aesthetic medicine.

“At Vitality Kaua’i, we offer a wide range of medical aesthetic procedures. We perform injectable treatments like Botox and Dermal Fillers. We also offer microneedling and laser treatments for the skin to address the changes we see in aging skin. In addition, we offer body contouring treatments for those “stubborn areas” of body fat,” says Dr. Betty Dilley, co-founder of Vitality Kauai.

With multiple aesthetic doctors to choose from in Hawaii, Dilley provides procedures that can be only found on the island of Kaua’i.

Dilley says, “We are very proud to offer the best-in-industry technology. We are the first clinic in the state of Hawai’i to use the Sciton Halo/BBL laser. This allows us to address irregular pigmentation as well as age related skin changes like fine lines and wrinkles. We are also the only clinic in the state to offer body contouring with TruSculpt iD, the most effective body contouring device on the market. We are proud that we have such cutting edge technology on our little island.”

To learn more about Vitality Kaua’i and how to schedule a consultation, clients are encouraged to visit their official website.

VITALITY KAUA’I:

www.vitalitykauai.com

THE SHOPS AT KUKUI’ULA:

www.theshopsatkukuiula.com