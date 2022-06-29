One of the most amazing hair products was made by a professional who wanted everyone to know how easy it is with a product that major companies said was “Too Good” to put on the market. Founder of VIT-IV Pattie Goudie joined John Veneri to talk about this amazing product on Living808.

“We were constantly told, our idea was brilliant, in fact it was “Too Good” to bring to the public.”

But that is exactly what they did and it has taken off. In just 60-seconds a day with this product and it’ll keep your hair hydrated, replacing the need for most other products.

Watch the segment for the astounding before and after photos and for more information visit www.shopvitiv.com