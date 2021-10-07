Visitor Industry Hiring on Kauai

Honolulu (KHON2) – The visitor industry is among those recruiting employees as part of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce We’re Hiring Campaign

Industry insiders say it’s a good time to consider a career in hospitality.

“We are in our shoulder period where arrivals start to drop off with the end of summer, and we are still dealing with the Delta variant, but see a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sue Kanoho, Executive Director, Kauai Visitors Bureau. “Having experienced the frustrations of over-tourism prior to the pandemic, now is the time for all of us to embrace “Malama Hawaii” so we better educate those visiting our islands the importance of the place, the ’aina, the Hawaiian culture and the people so they can understand and respect the incredible place Kauai and the other Hawaiian islands are. There are opportunities for visitors to give back, and learn more about the place and the people, enhancing their visit.”

The visitor industry is hiring with opportunities to rise through the ranks. “I have seen colleagues start out in positions where they had little experience and worked their way up to manager, or even General Manager of a property,” explains Kanoho. “There are great benefits with properties or activity companies. Having gone through this pandemic and seeing how the employees are treated more like family that just employees makes me proud of this industry.”

Website: www.gohawaii.com/kauai<http://www.gohawaii.com/kauai>

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @kauaidiscovery

FB: @kauaivisitorsbureau