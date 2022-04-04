Prom season is in full swing, and so is prom dress shopping! If your teen is looking for the perfect dress, look no further than Windsor at Pearlridge Center. Kelly went to the dress shop to learn about the latest styles and trend that teens are loving. JoQuesha Johnson, store manager, and Kamiko Miller, co-manager at Windsor Pearlridge, talked about the latest trends and picked out a couple of great look ideas. It’s not just dresses their either! From shoes and jewelry to handbags and hairpieces, Windsor has you covered.

