The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony brings together the community, with the intention and spirit of connecting people through shared experiences.iIn support of the community’s collective efforts to emerge as safely as possible from the pandemic, this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii will not be held at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day. However, alternate activities will be hosted, which includes an interactive experience on the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple grounds, and a live internet and TV broadcast on KHON2.

Jerome Bautista, a longtime Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii volunteer, joined us to talk about his past experiences at event. He also shared about the moving experience and how we can all still come together to honor our loved ones, and look forward to the future with hope, during the virtual event this year.

The special 30-minute television broadcast will air on Memorial Day, May 30 from 6:30 – 7:00 pm HST on KHON2. Her Holiness Shinso Ito will appear live from Japan to offer her blessing. The special will be simultaneously streamed at lanternfloatinghawaii.com and on Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi Facebook page, Instagram account, and YouTube channel, as well as on KHON2.com and KHON2’s Live Stream Facebook and YouTube accounts.

For more information and to submit your remembrances, visit lanternfloatinghawaii.com