Music enthusiasts in Hawaiʻi are in for a treat as Vertical Horizon, the celebrated American rock band, gears up to perform two times at The Blue Note Hawaiʻi on Thursday, July 6.

With their melodic soundscapes and captivating lyrics, Vertical Horizon has amassed a loyal fanbase over the years, and their live shows are renowned for their energy and musical brilliance. Formed in 1991 by lead vocalist Matt Scannell and guitarist Keith Kane, Vertical Horizon rose to prominence in the late ’90s with their chart-topping hits like “Everything You Want” and “You’re a God.” Their distinctive blend of alternative rock, pop sensibilities, and introspective lyrics struck a chord with listeners, earning them widespread acclaim. Matt joined Living808 to share about the upcoming performances.

