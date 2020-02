Living808 welcomed new Honolulu Museum of Art director Halona Norton-Westbrook on the show to find out a little more about her.

“I really discovered my passion for art in college, and went on to get a master’s degree in art history as well as a Ph.D. in museology, which is the study of museum leadership. Up until last month, I was with the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, serving as the director of collections as well as an associate curator of modern and contemporary art. In 2018, I was named director of curatorial affairs at TMA. I’ve studied art and museums my whole life, and have a passion for connecting what a museum has to offer with what its community wants and needs.”