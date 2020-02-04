Valentine’s Day Dinner at Deck.

On the most romantic holiday of the year, Deck. offers a three-course prix fixe menu for just $75 per guest.

The pre-fixe menu will be available on Friday, February 14th, from 4:00 PM to close. And if you have a kamaaina ID it’s good for a 10% discount.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the free ride credits courtesy of Queen Kapiolani Hotel so that they can enjoy brunch and mimosas responsibly. Lyft users are asked to redeem credits with code QKHOTEL for new users, and code ILOVEQK for existing users. For those driving, $3 validated valet parking available for up to 2-hours; $4 for every 30-minutes thereafter; Honolulu Zoo Parking available for $1.50 per hour.

Appetizer (Choice of one)

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

Heirloom tomatoe, marinated mozzarella, frisée, parmesan chips, age balsamic



Lobster & Crab Bisque

Keahole lobster, blue crab, basil oil, croutons



Entrée (Choice of one)

Whole Roasted USDA Prime Filet of Beef

Molokai sweet potato purée, garlic choy sum, cabernet demi glace, tomato poke



Bubu Arare Crusted Day Boat Catch

Garlic macadamia nut rice, charred broccolini, kabayaki, yuzu butter sauce

Dessert

Nutella Cheesecake Bars

Strawberry coulis, anglaise, nutella tuile