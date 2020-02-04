Valentine’s Day Dinner at Deck.

On the most romantic holiday of the year, Deck. offers a three-course prix fixe menu for just $75 per guest.
The pre-fixe menu will be available on Friday, February 14th, from 4:00 PM to close. And if you have a kamaaina ID it’s good for a 10% discount.
Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the free ride credits courtesy of Queen Kapiolani Hotel so that they can enjoy brunch and mimosas responsibly. Lyft users are asked to redeem credits with code QKHOTEL for new users, and code ILOVEQK for existing users. For those driving, $3 validated valet parking available for up to 2-hours; $4 for every 30-minutes thereafter; Honolulu Zoo Parking available for $1.50 per hour.
Appetizer (Choice of one)
Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Heirloom tomatoe, marinated mozzarella, frisée, parmesan chips, age balsamic
Lobster & Crab Bisque
Keahole lobster, blue crab, basil oil, croutons
Entrée (Choice of one)
Whole Roasted USDA Prime Filet of Beef
Molokai sweet potato purée, garlic choy sum, cabernet demi glace, tomato poke
Bubu Arare Crusted Day Boat Catch
Garlic macadamia nut rice, charred broccolini, kabayaki, yuzu butter sauce
Dessert
Nutella Cheesecake Bars
Strawberry coulis, anglaise, nutella tuile