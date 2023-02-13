A good friend of Living808, Award-winning, Hawaii singer-songwriter – John Cruz stopped by to chat with Mikey about his upcoming show at Blue Note Hawaii.

Throughout his career, Cruz has opened his heart and extended a compassionate hand to all in attendance every time he steps on-stage. And it will be no different as he gives a Valentine’s treat to all of you.

Come down to Blue Note Hawaii and enjoy a night of wonderful music filled with love this Valentine’s Day. John Cruz will have some special guest wit him on Tuesday night.

Concert is at 6:30pm and 9pm.

You can get your tickets at Bluenotehawaii.com