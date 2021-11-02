Utara Organics Joins List of Businesses In The 2021 Mana Up Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana Up is supporting local businesses globally with the debut of the 2021 Mana Up Showcase.

With their mission to help market local businesses, Mana Up is set to highlight 12 Hawaii-based and operated companies in the 2021 Mana Up Showcase.

“Our 2021 Showcase is the biggest event of the year where we highlight all things new in Hawaii including our rising entrepreneurs, up & coming musicians, and much more,” says Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up.

Among the 12 businesses highlighted in the 2021 Mana Up Showcase, viewers will be able to learn and shop from Kauai-based brand, Utara Organics.

“I created this line of mangosteen based organic skincare in 2009 in response to my need for chemical and toxin free skincare due to a lifelong struggle with hormone imbalance (PCOS) and skin inflammation issues. Our products are meant for nourishing and protecting sensitive and problem prone skin without causing irritation. All of which are free of toxic chemicals, fillers, thickeners or synthetic fragrances that can negatively affect hormone balance or skin prone to inflammation,” says Amy Arnett-Smith, Founder of Utara Organics.

In addition to supporting local small businesses like Utara Organics, viewers will have access to exclusive discounts and be able to participate in special giveaways.

James says, “During the event, we’ll also feature special limited-edition products, amazing prizes, exclusive discounts and more in celebration of our local small businesses. Viewers will also have the chance to enter to win our grand prize, an entire year’s worth of delicious products courtesy of our presenting sponsor, King’s Hawaiian.”

To register for giveaways, viewers can sign up via Mana Up’s official website. The 2021 Mana Up Showcase will be live-streamed from the Hawaii Theatre Thursday, November 4th at 4:00pm on Facebook Live & Youtube.

www.Houseofmanaup.com/showcase