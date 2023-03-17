Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

This Hawaii’s Finest Friday, has coolers, concerts, and Connor Tumbaga on Living808 this morning. In partnership with Hawaii’s Finest, Living808 offers a special discount on spring coolers, perfect for upcoming concerts like Revive the Live happening this weekend (hosted by our own Mikey Monis).

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION DROP (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 3/17/23):

Use Code: REVIVE10

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Revive The Live

Head over to the Bishop Museum to enjoy by: Fiji, Koa’uka, Ho’onua, Kapena, Peni Dean and Kapena! Presented by Hawaii’s Finest. Hosted by our very own Mikey Monis, Revive the Live promises to be a night to remember.

Date: Saturday, March 18th

Location: Bishop Museum

Hawaiis Finest: www.HiFinest.com

Connor Tumbaga Collaboration with Hawaii’s Finest

Local Concert Promoter Connor Tumbaga returns to the studio to talk about his upcoming collaboration with Hawaii’s Finest. Together, they created a collaboration t-shirt coming out next Thursday, March 23rd. Slated for a limited sale at the Lil Dirk concert at the Blaisdell Arena, there are only 75 t-shirts exclusively available for sale.

Social Media: @connortumbaga

WEBSITE:

www.HiFinest.com