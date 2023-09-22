Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper customers will receive 25% off the second pair of Island Slipper’s Mokulua Collection.

In order to get 25% off Island Slipper’s second pair of the Mokulua collection, customers can mention “Living808” upon check out. Those looking to shop online via the Island Slipper website can use the code “Kolea25.” The deal in-stores and online will be available until Sunday, September 24th.

Shop these select slippers online and at both Island Slipper locations in the Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

Women’s Mokulua:

Women’s Tan Slipper:

– Hana Tan

– Sizes 5 through 11

Women’s Orange Straps:

– Color Shell

– Sizes 5 through 11

Men’s Mokulua:

Men’s Mokulua Malino

– Spice Color

– Sizes 7 through 14

Men’s Mokulua Black Slipper

– Color Koa

– Sizes 7 through 15

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com