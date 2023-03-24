Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW REAL TREE FRIDAY COLLECTION DROP (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 3/24/23):

Use Code: KUHIO10

Hawaii’s Finest Open’s New Ka Makana Ali’i Store

Head over to Kamakana Ali’i for the new store opening of Hawaii’s Finest. Guests can shop popular collections, enjoy live entertainment and more as they celebrate the new store opening of Hawaii’s Finest.

–

Date: Saturday, March 25th

Location: Kamakana Ali’i (Across of Milky)

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com