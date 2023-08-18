Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 08/18/23):

Use Code: KOKUA10

Hawaii‘s Finest “Pray For Maui” T-Shirt at “The Collective”

Hawaii’s Finest made a “Pray For Maui” collection where proceeds will go toward families and any relief efforts on Maui, to support those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Kokua Maui Benefit Concert

Fans of Hawaii’s Finest can head over to the Republik to party alongside top musicians like Kapena, B.E.T., Peni Dean, Chardonnay, Irie Love, High Watah and more where proceeds from this weekends’ concert will go towards any Maui relief efforts.

–

Date: Friday, August 18th

Location: The Republik

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com