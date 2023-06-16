Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 06/16/23):

Use Code: MAOLI10

Hawaii ‘s Finest Presents: Maoli LIVE at The Waikiki Shell

Fans of Maoli can sing along at its 3rd show happening at Waikiki Shell, featuring special guests.

Date: Sunday, July 9th

Location: Waikiki Shell

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com