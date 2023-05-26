For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 05/26/23):

Use Code: HUIPU10

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: “Hui Pu at Blue Note Hawaii”

Fans of Hawaii’s Finest and Hawaiian band, Hui Pu can head over to the Blue Note Hawaii to sing and dance with family and friends this Memorial Day weekend.

–

Date: Saturday, May 27th

Location: Blue Note Hawaii

2335 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com