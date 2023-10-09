Honolulu (KHON2) – Health Korea provides a wide-range of health and beauty products from beauty supplements to massage chairs making great gift options.

Located on the second floor of Ala Moana, Health Korea has been welcoming guests to shop the latest Korean appliances.

“There are so many products that I love here at Health Korea. I was in a really bad accident a few years ago, and I was in a lot of pain. I came here to Health Korea and purchased, and it was the best thing that I could have done. Not all massage chairs are created equal and this one is great. It has helped me so much,” says Tommy Lee. Customer of Health Korea.

In addition to the massage chairs, Lee also uses Health Korea’s Nurieye.

Lee says, “The Health Korea team is the most helpful and no matter what your health concerns or lifestyle, they will help you to find products you will love. I’ve also tried the Nurieye massager. My eyes used to get so dry and tired by the end of the day, but after using nurieye, my eyes have felt so much better. At the end of the day, I relax in my massage chair and put on my nurieye.”

Those who purchase a Diva Massage Chair and mention “Living808” will receive up to three free gifts with purchase.

To learn more about Health Korea, shoppers can visit their flagship store on the second level of Ala Moana Shopping Center, next to Target.

Health Korea at Ala Moana Shopping Center:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Phone: 808-201-5426