US Davis Cup Tennis Captain Mardy Fish Talks About March Matches in Honolulu

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tennis fans can cheer on the U.S. Davis Cup team at exciting qualifying matches vs. Uzbekistan coming to Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu March 6-7.

Davis Cup is the World Cup of men’s tennis, and the U.S. is its most successful nation, with 32 titles.

United States Davis Cup Captain Mardy Fish dropped by Living808 to talk about the lineup and excitement, saying “the Davis Cup is a patriotic team event where fans are encouraged to get excited and cheer for team USA. It is an honor for these players to represent the USA in this international team tennis tournament. We’ve got guys who are going to be the future of our Davis Cup team for a long time.”

“Ever since I started playing professionally and started understanding what Davis Cup was and how special it was, even as a player, I wanted to be the Davis Cup captain,” adds Fish. “Leading the team requires building the relationships and friendships and trying to figure out how each player is different, how each personality is different, and trying to get the best out of each one.”

Fish has been part of many memorable wins, including the first Davis Cup match he played with James Blake against Slovak Republic. “James is one of my best friends in the world, so starting with him and Andy Roddick on the team and having that other guy Pete Sampras was a pretty cool experience,” says Fish. “To play with James, to win, to be so familiar with

him – we were probably even living together in Tampa – so pretty cool. Andy and I, obviously, lived together growing up when we were 16 years old, so just an awesome fun time.”

Fish played in 11 Davis Cup ties for the U.S. from 2002-12 and is still the last U.S. Davis Cup player to win three live matches in a single tie, in a 3-1 World Group Playoff win in Colombia in 2010 that kept alive the U.S.’s now-record uninterrupted streak in the World Group. Fish’s two singles victories in that tie were five-setters, and he and Courier are the only U.S. Davis Cup players to win two five-set matches in the same tie.

In his last Davis Cup playing appearance, Fish beat Stan Wawrinka in five sets and teamed with Mike Bryan to beat Wawrinka and Roger Federer in a 5-0 sweep of Switzerland in the 2012 First Round.

You can get your tickets now for the Davis Cup at http://usta.com/daviscup