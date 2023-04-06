The new movie Tetris has been released on Apple TV, and the man whose true life-story the movie is based on, Henk Rogers, joined Living808 to talk all about it.

The story follows Henk’s discovery of Tetris in 1988, and the risk he takes traveling to the Soviet Union in order to get the distribution rights to the game. It’s an exciting film packed with determination, family love, and action.

Henk is not only known for his contributions to the gaming industry, but his advocacy for sustainable energy solutions and space exploration. He shared about his non-profit organization the Blue Planet Alliance, which is continuing the groundbreaking work that the Blue Planet Foundation did to lobby Hawaii to legislatively mandate 100% renewable energy targets, but this time on a global scale.

Tetris is now streaming on Apple TV, and you can keep up with Henk at henkrogers.com.