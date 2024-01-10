Kai Brown, the Director of Sales at Kuilei Place, brings a wealth of experience to the real estate market, having worked on three high-rise new construction projects and personally engaged in five new construction purchases. With an impressive track record, including representing buyers and sellers for major projects like Sky Ala Moana and Collection, Brown shares his insights on the lucrative realm of new construction investments in Honolulu.

Brown narrates her own success story, recounting how a $460,000 investment in a pre-construction unit yielded a $100,000 profit after three years, emphasizing the appeal of “set it and forget it” investing. She underscores the significant advantages of new high-rise construction, particularly the absence of carrying costs for the initial three years.

When asked about the commonality of such substantial profits in new construction investments, Brown advises due diligence but highlights the compelling opportunities, comparing the leverage and appreciation potential to a 5% CD.

“For those navigating the real estate market, it’s important when buying from reputable developers and assessing value compared to the resale market. I advocate for purchasing in pre-construction to maximize appreciation without incurring carrying costs.”

Addressing the question of investor interest in new project developments, Brown says that investors view new construction as a means to reposition assets, especially when considering the challenges of deferred maintenance in older properties.

Highlighting the sustainability initiatives at Kuilei Place, Brown discusses the developers’ commitment to conservation. Kuilei Place incorporates cutting-edge technology, featuring an on-site greywater treatment system saving 11 million gallons of fresh water annually and becoming the first residential project in urban Honolulu to offer seven Tier 3 electric car chargers.

“The collective responsibility to design and build smarter, safer, and more energy-efficient structures for the betterment of the island home is important.”

