Get your glow on every day with one simple multi-tasking Miracle Gel that exfoliates plus more – the only one without any grains, acids or abrasives. Brightens skin, plumps lines and wrinkles, leaves silky smooth skin instantly!

Shelly Maguire has developed her own brand and even celebrity brands, but Ice Elements is her daily go-to, and Shelley joined Kelly once again to share this amazing product.

Right away, Maguire demonstrates how the 2-min Miracle Gel works.

“…literally in 2 minutes or less, it gets rid of the dead skin and makes your pores look tighter. It infuses your skin with ingredients that plump and hydrates,” says Maguire while demonstrating how it works.

It does not take long at all! You can simply add this into your morning routine to get that glowing skin. It feels like you just came right from the spa but don’t break your wallet.

For Living808 viewers, you can get 15% off and free shipping, just go to 2mmg.com and use code TV15 or you can call 1-800-301-3590.