Next week Saturday March 25th at the Royal Hawaiian Resort, the 2023 UH Circle of Honor Inductees will be honored in grand style with a Green and White Celebration. This years 5 inductees, Bobbie Perry, Bobby Curran, David Matlin, Nani Cockett, and Katie Spieler, join an elite group of athletes, broadcasters, and administrators in what promises to be a night of fun. While tickets are sold out, you can still support Hawaii Athletics with donations. For more information visit, koaanuenue.org

To support the Rainbow Warrior Football Program, space is still available for the 29th annual Ed Wong Golf Invitational at the Hawaii Price on April 11th. Two or three man or woman teams cost $1200 and the proceeds go to help the UH Football Program and it’s many needs. John Veneri, the host of Living808 and the Voice of Rainbow Warrior football on ESPN Honolulu Radio will be there to emcee and pass out the many prizes during the day long event.

For more information, visit nakoa.org