Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are in partnership to celebrate Hawaii’s talented women who benefited from Title IX.

Title IX is a landmark federal civil rights that prohibits sex discrimination in education. In response to Title IX, The University of Hawaii at Manoa believes in zero tolerance for sex and gender-based misconduct.

“I became a coach at the University of Hawaii at Manoa because of Title IX. The school gave me the opportunity to lead other strong women involved in UH Manoa’s women’s basketball,” says Laura Beeman, Head Coach of UH Women’s Basketball.

Not only has Title IX benefitted women on the court, Title IX has even supported women in the kitchen.

“I really think that women in the kitchen parallel women in athletics. Yeah, the law enforces women’s rights, but it’s something we should do because it’s also human rights,” says Robynne Mai’i, James Beard Award Winning Chef.

Wahine on The Rise: Day of Giving, kicks off on September 1st celebrating women in sports. Those looking to provide continued support to women athletes can do so on the University of Hawaii’s Foundation website.

Wahine on The RIse: Field Day will be held on September 10th from 4PM – 6PM at the Clarence T.C. ching athletic complex. Events include games, food, music and an opportunity to receive free tickets to the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball game versus USC.

Wahine on The Rise: Website: www.hui.uhfoundation.org