Honolulu (KHON2) – UnitedHealth Care of Hawaii helps Hawaii residents to choose a Medicare plan, benefitting for their health goals.

At UnitedHealthcare of Hawaii, professionals are available to assist Hawaii residents with simplifying when choosing a medical care plan.

“First, check your current coverage to see if it still meets your health needs and review to find out if your benefits will change next year. Then determine if the plan is still a good fit for your budget, including understanding out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copays. Many UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans provide access to Renew Active, offering eligible members free membership at 22,000+ network gyms and fitness locations,” says Kerry Murphy, Director, UnitedHealth Care Medicare & Retirement.

UnitedHealthcare is available to Hawaii island residents and will provide benefits not offered by Original Medicare like free gym memberships through our Renew Active fitness program and simple, robust dental benefits that provide up to $1,000 for covered dental care.

UnitedHealthcare

Website: UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com

Social Media Handles: @UHC