Bella Pietra Design, a renowned tile provider, takes pride in offering an extensive selection of distinctive tiles that set your home apart. With a focus on providing one-of-a-kind pieces, Bella Pietra Design caters to diverse tastes while ensuring that each customer finds something exceptional to enhance their living space. Living808 spoke with the owners of Bella Pietra Design, LaWanna and Meagan Jensen, to learn about their commitment to uniqueness, their offerings for both indoor and outdoor spaces, and their favorite new tile designs. They emphasized their dedication to offering unique tiles at Bella Pietra Design that aren’t easily found elsewhere. While they have options to suit every taste, their passion lies in providing those extraordinary pieces that add a touch of elegance and individuality to your home. These exceptional tiles act as jewels, making your house stand out from the rest.

Contrary to the assumption that Bella Pietra Design primarily focuses on indoor materials, they actually offer a wide range of products for exterior applications as well. From slip-resistant tiles for exterior floors to pool tiles and countertops, Bella Pietra Design caters to the needs of customers looking to enhance their outdoor living areas. They believe that the exterior of a home presents an excellent opportunity to embrace creative designs, particularly in Hawaiʻi, where indoor-outdoor living is highly valued.

While we were there, Meagan highlighted two favorite new tile options. The Adena waterjet mosaic is an exquisite creation featuring individually tumbled, 1/8-inch pieces meticulously hand-laid by skilled tile artisans. This versatile mosaic can be used on walls as well as various flooring applications. Additionally, Bella Pietra Design is delighted to offer two new Zellige lines. The demand for authentic Zellige tiles had been growing, and now Bella Pietra Design has sourced them directly from families in Morocco who have been passing down the art of tile making for centuries.

Bella Pietra Design happily extends their services to clients residing on the outer islands of Hawaiʻi. They ship orders weekly, first consolidating the materials on Oʻahu for inspection before delivering them to the clients’ chosen carrier. If clients are unable to visit in person, Bella Pietra Design offers remote assistance via phone and email. They even facilitate the shipment of samples directly from their suppliers, allowing clients to see and touch the materials before making their decisions.

For more information, visit bellapietradesign.com.