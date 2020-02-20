Unified Sports Program with Kama`aina Kids and Special Olympics Hawaii

Kama`aina Kids has partnered with Special Olympics Hawaii to bring an inclusive basketball tournament to Hawaii Schools.

The tournament is a Unified Sports Program and each team will be made up of students with and without special needs and will practice together after school. Then they will play in the tournament that will be held on March 7th. It’s an incredible chance for kids of all skill levels to develop physical fitness and leadership skills, and also demonstrate courage and build long lasting friendships.

A Unified Sports Program promotes social inclusion by bringing students together with and without intellectual disabilities to train and compete together. This program is a quick path to friendship and understanding, provides opportunities to build student character and leadership, and helps to increase acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities, special needs to enhance the school community.

The second annual 3v3 Unified Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 8am to 4:00pm at Farrington High School Gym. Kids can participate through their Kamaaina Kids A+ locations check with the Site Coordinator. Participating Schools are Liholiho, Kalihi Uka, Kalihi, Webling, Aiea, Nimitz, Salt Lake, Waianae, and Wheeler.

To volunteer at the upcoming basketball tournament email Ed Silva, School Age Manager – Kama`aina Kids, at edsilv@kamaainakids.com

Kama`aina Kids Website: http://kamaainakids.com

Special Olympics Hawaii Website: SOHawaii.com