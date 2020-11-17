Under My Umbrella: Hub Coworking Hawai’i

Honolulu (KHON2)- On Living808 we are learning more about a business helping those that need a space to conduct business. Hub Co-working Hawaii is just the place according to co-founder George Yarbrough.

“We are a local coworking and event space located in Kakaako, but at the same time, so much more than that. We are an office space, meeting space, a place to come and change your scenery, spark your creativity, get work done and create working collaborations.

If you want to have a space where you can go for a surf in the morning, and then come in and get to work, we are a block away from the beach, we have board storage, showers, lockers, and you can reserve a desk to work at for the day.

People come into the space to work, just like you would at a coffee shop, but here, you will get a table, speedy WiFi, you’ll find a group of friendly other individuals who have also come in to get work done, complimentary coffee, a kitchen and kombucha and beer on tap.”

To learn more or find a space for yourself visit www.hubcoworkinghi.com or on social media @hubcoworkinghi.