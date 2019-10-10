Ulta Beauty’s Cut for a Cause October 13th Breast Cancer Event

Honolulu (KHON2)- Ulta Beauty is doing a Cut for a Cause special event at all four of its Hawaii locations in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

As part of the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, which has a mission to empower women and their families through financial support, the annual event “Cut for a Cause” raises money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

General Manager Shea Ledbetter gave Living808 viewers a look at what’s being offered.

Guests can choose from receiving a $20 haircut and style, $10 pink hair extension, and/or $10 Express Facial. Services are first come, first serve.

All proceeds from Salon Services that day will go to BCRF.

Donate two ways during the month of October: give in store at checkout or attend the Cut for a Cause event at The Salon at Ulta Beauty on Sunday, Oct. 13 between 11 am and 6 pm and treat yourself to a hair service.

100% of your donation benefits the BCRF.

*First-come, first-served. Walk-ins only. No appointments accepted for Cut for a Cause services. Select designers and skin experts. Haircut & style includes wash and quick blow dry. Pink hair extensions include one 1″ panel, while supplies last. Offer valid 10.13.19 only.

Ulta Beauty, Cosmetics, & Fragrance Inc. will donate 100% of your contribution, 50% of retail purchase price from Ulta Beauty BCRF Collection and, 100% retail purchase price from Cut for a Cause Event by way of Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation. No portion of any merchandise or service purchase is tax deductible.

Cash donations to Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization, may be tax deductible and will be used to benefit BCRF.

Cut for a Cause at Ulta Beauty Sunday, 10/13 11am – 6pm Stores located in Kailua, Pearl Highlands, Kapolei, & Kahului.

Associates are collecting donations at checkout in all stores and various brands have specifically designated items (like the ones displayed here) that will benefit Breast Cancer research as well.

Website: http://Ulta.com