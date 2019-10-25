Ulta Beauty Halloween Tips & Kailua Anniversary Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ulta Beauty will have Halloween tips and special promotions for its one year anniversary celebration at its Kailua store on Saturday, October 26th.

The Ulta team showed off some popular hair and makeup ideas on Living808 that you can use for Halloween.

For the anniversary event, experts from various brands such as Chanel and IT Cosmetics will be at Ulta, doing demonstrations, consultations, and giveaways.

Kapolei’s store will also have specials for its anniversary on November 16th.

All stores are hiring for the holidays. Ulta is looking for a Seasonal Beauty Advisor, Specialty Beauty Advisor, Hair Stylists, and even Management positions.

Applications can be submitted on http://careers.ulta.com.

Download the Updated Ulta Beauty app to stay up to date on all reward programs offers this season.

Follow Ulta on Instagram:

@ultabeauty

@thesalonkailua

Kailua’s address is:

609 Kailua Rd, Suite #106, Kailua, HI, 96734

in the Kailua Town Center

Kapolei’s Address is:

4450 Kapolei Pkwy, Space 230, Kapolei, HI, 96707

in the Kapolei Commons

Website: http://Ulta.com