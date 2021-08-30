Ukulele Picnic’s Virtual Event

The Ukulele Picnic has been around for years but it’s gone through some changes in the times since COVID. The annual ukulele competition was virtual earlier this year and there was a huge turnout with winners announced in May. Now it’ll be a virtual event called ‘Ukulele Now’, featuring local and international ‘ukulele musicians performing alongside four winners from each category of the contest. And there will be a huge guest star performing. One of the biggest pop stars in Japanese music and a new member of the 1933 Ukulele All-Stars, 80’s and 90’s Japanese superstar singer and idol Yoko Oginome, will perform at the event.

