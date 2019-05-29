UHA: Workplace Wellness Conference

The Hawai‘i Health at Work Alliance, HHAWA, was founded five years ago by UHA Health Insurance. It’s a collaborative alliance of over 475 businesses of all sizes and industries and dedicated to workplace wellness.

HH@WA believes that business leaders can significantly improve their employees’ well-being and help companies build a culture of wellness.

Doctor Dacher Keltner, Professor of Physhology at UC Berkley, was a keynote speaker at the conference, “…Some of latest discoveries about human happiness point to how beneficial it is for longevity, productivity, societal trust, and strong social collectives.

Happiness has more of an impact on your physical health than drinking, smoking and eating red meat!

For more information visit HHAWA.com

There are free workplace wellness resources available and you can also learn more about the benefits of signing up as a business member.

