UHA and OTS Team Up

The Oahu Transit Services, better known by most folks as theBus and Handivan, have spent some time making work a better place for all.

“With the new year here, we, like everyone else, have wellness and better health on our minds—especially the health of our bus and handi-van operators. They are the heart of the company who serves the community directly everyday; so their health and well-being is very important to us—it’s a part of how we ensure they’re able to deliver our service with the Spirit of Aloha, which equates to high quality service and care that our riders need and expect,” said Jenny Lemaota the senior Vice President and Deputy General Manager.

Tamara Addison, director of human resources added,

“After recently joining the Hawaii Health at Work Alliance, the workplace wellness arm of our insurer UHA Health Insurance, we realized that much of what we already do at OTS supports wellness. Our employees have excellent benefits, financial stability, and the opportunity for career advancement. But what makes OTS unique is the wellness pillar of Belonging – that sense of community and group connection, which is so important to well-being and overall good health. We have three main divisions with over 2,000 employees. Our people come together for so many activities like: Office Olympics and cook-offs in support of fundraising for the Aloha United Way, group exercises, weekend motorcycle club, annual friends & family fishing tournament, and our annual bus rodeo and holiday luncheon. This year we’re expanding our wellness initiatives to include physical well-being, specifically to address diabetes, which is very widespread throughout our community.”

To learn more visit http://thebus.org